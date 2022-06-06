YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories Thrikkakara Election Result 2022 Champawat Election Result 2022
For Chandigarh Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Chandigarh sizzles at 44.5 degrees

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chandigarh, Jun 06: Hot weather conditions prevailed in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday, with maximum temperatures hovering above normal limits at most places.

    The common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 44.5 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department, news agency PTI reported.

    Chandigarh sizzles at 44.5 degrees
    Representational Image

    In Haryana, Hisar saw a high of 44.5 degrees Celsius, Sirsa 44.6 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 44.4 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 44.7 degrees Celsius, Gurugram 43.6 degrees Celsius, Ambala 44.4 degrees Celsius and Karnal 43.7 degrees Celsius, it said.

    In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a maximum temperature of 45.4 degrees Celsius, Amritsar 44 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 44 degrees Celsius and Patiala 44.8 degrees Celsius, the department said.

    (PTI)

    Comments

    More chandigarh News  

    Read more about:

    chandigarh weather

    Story first published: Monday, June 6, 2022, 9:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 6, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X