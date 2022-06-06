Chandigarh sizzles at 44.5 degrees

Large parts of Chandigarh without power, water for 36 hours

Chandigarh, Jun 06: Hot weather conditions prevailed in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday, with maximum temperatures hovering above normal limits at most places.

The common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 44.5 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department, news agency PTI reported.

In Haryana, Hisar saw a high of 44.5 degrees Celsius, Sirsa 44.6 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 44.4 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 44.7 degrees Celsius, Gurugram 43.6 degrees Celsius, Ambala 44.4 degrees Celsius and Karnal 43.7 degrees Celsius, it said.

In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a maximum temperature of 45.4 degrees Celsius, Amritsar 44 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 44 degrees Celsius and Patiala 44.8 degrees Celsius, the department said.

(PTI)

Story first published: Monday, June 6, 2022, 9:58 [IST]