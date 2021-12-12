YouTube
    Chandigarh reports its first case of Omicron; 20-year-old with travel history test positive for new variant

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chandigarh, Dec 12: A 20-year-old man with a recent travel history abroad, who had come to meet his relatives, has tested positive for Omicron, becoming the first patient of the new COVID-19 variant in Chandigarh, health department officials here said on Sunday.

    "He was currently living in Italy. He had come to see some of his relatives here recently… His report for whole genomic sequencing has been received late night on December 11 and has been found positive for Omicron variant," Director, Health Services, Chandigarh, Dr Suman Singh told PTI over the phone.

    The youth, who is fully vaccinated, is currently in institutional quarantine.

    X