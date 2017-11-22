Chairman of Bhadreswar Municipality of West Bengal shot dead

The Chairman of the Bhadreswar Municipality was shot dead by assailants on Tuesday night in the Hooghly district of West Bengal. 5 people have been detained in connection with the murder.

The incident occurred at aro10:45 pm45pm when Chairman Manoj Upadhyay was returning home from the Jai Bharat Sangha club. Upadhay used to visit the club regularly and return home at this time.

He was on a bike. His name was called out by a group of 15 or 16 odd men standing on the GT Road near the Hanuman Mandir in Gatebazar area. Chintru Dubey who was driving, stopped the bike and Upadhyaya had got down and walked to the group when they started firing.

"Five rounds were fired after which the assailants fled on foot" stated Dubey. Hearing gun shots locals rushed out from their homes to find Upadhyay lying in a pool of blood. He was shot on the chest and stomach.

He was rushed to the Chandannagar hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Police top brass, including Police Commissioner Piyush Pandeyrushed to the spot. "He has been shot from close quarters. We are investigating the case" stated Pandey.

The name of one Raju and Ratan Shaw have come up in connection with the case. Both have criminal records. They are absconding. 5 persons have been detained.

Police feel that it is a premeditated murder as the assailants had the know how that Upadhyay used to visit the club regularly and return home at the time.

"Upadhyay had done a lot for this area. He was an active party leader. Law will take its own course and the culprits will be nabbed at the earliest" stated Tapan Dasgupta, Hoogly District Trinamool Congress President.

Upadhayay was a popular leader and a strong voice against anti-socials. He had stood up strongly against anti socials and had halted extortion rackets of the area.

