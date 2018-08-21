CEPR and NITI Aayog to submit India Banking Conclave report to the government

New Delhi, Aug 21: Two-day India Banking Conclave organised by Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR) with NITI Aayog is planned in such a way that deliberations on every issue that is good for the banking industry and such issues that is plaguing the sector will be compiled in a form of a report for handing it over to the government so than action can be initiated on them in the long run.

One of the organisers Gopal Krishna Agrawal told One India, "Every deliberations made will be part of the report prepared not only by NITI Aayog but also CEPR. There are many ministers part of this the entire process as participants. Still we will submit our report to the government about what is happening in the sector that will come up through various sessions."

This has been the reason that India Banking Conclave has been planned in such a way every panel discussion is represented by four sections in which the first representation will be from public sector banks and other financial institutions; second representation will be from regulators; third representation will be from consumers and fourth representation from academics, researchers and thinks tanks.

Mr Aggrawal said, "Such division has been made so that perspective and view point of all the stakeholders come forward so that not only banking industry but consumers are also benefited. The government has done a lot for the banking sector so that must reflect."

Since India has picked up the trajectory to be $10 billion economy in the next decade. So the role of banking is very important as it will require massive funding for creating infrastructure for providing last mile connectivity. There is growing demand for focused, targeted and benign funds to ensure quicker and easier implementation. So the discussion will revolve around how India can widen the funds available for development projects, along with developing an understanding of the dynamics of such projects among the bankers will. Some solution too is expected to come up.