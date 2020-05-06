  • search
    Centre to keep small retailers in mind while announcing economic package

    New Delhi, May 06: The decision of the government to sell non-essentials through standalone shops is directly aimed at the small retailers.

    This move comes in the wake of the Centre drafting an economic package mainly for the small retailers, who have been hit the hardest by the lockdown.

    Centre to keep small retailers in mind while announcing economic package

    It may be recalled that last month, the Confederation of the All India Traders, which represents around 70 million small retailers had demanded bank loans at special interest rates. They had also demanded a government backed insurance for traders and employees apart from a wage protection plan or subsidy that would allow the ones of Kirana stores to pay their workers.

    Lockdown: PM Modi applauds small traders for ensuring daily essentials reach people

    Officials part of the drafting tell OneIndia that there is also a proposal to recess the scheme to provide pension to small traders. The pension plan was launched last year to give old age protection and social security to retail traders, shop-keepers and self-employed persons. This was application to those who annual income did not exceed Rs 1.5 crore.

    The Centre's economical package has been in the works since March. The industry bodies have sought to a Rs 16 lakh crore package to help them sail through the effects of the lockdown.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 8:39 [IST]
