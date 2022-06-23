Is PM Modi hiding something from the people on Omicron? Kharge on latest address to nation

Centre fully responsible for destabilising stable govt in Maharashtra: Kharge

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Jun 23: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, has held the Centre and the BJP responsible for the current political crisis in Maharashtra.

Accusing the BJP of destabilising the government in view of Presidential elections, Kharge said, "BJP & Centre fully responsible for destabilising a stable govt in Maharashtra to form their own govt in the state. They're also doing this for Presidential polls. I want to say that we all (Cong, NCP, Shiv Sena) will strengthen Maha Vikas Aghadi,"

The Congress leader reaffirmed that the Congress stands with the MVA government. "My party will stand with Maha Vikas Aghadi and we want to work together. The present Maharashtra government is doing developmental work in the state. BJP trying to destabilise the Maharashtra government. They did the same in the past too in Karnataka, MP, Goa,"

Meanwhile, the state Congress leadership in Maharashtra is upset with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's comment that his party is ready to walk out of the MVA government if the MLAs are willing. A meeting has been convened to discuss the latest development at the Sahyadri guest house, as per news agency ANI.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, speaking to ANI, stated that it is supporting Shiv Sena to keep the BJP out of power. "We're with them (Shiv Sena) to stop BJP from coming to power. This game is happening due to ED...Congress is ready for the floor test. We're with MVA and will remain. If they(Shiv Sena) want to form an alliance with anyone, we don't have a problem," he said.

Amid the political crisis in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, three more Shiv Sena MLAs joined the rebel camp led by cabinet minister Eknath Shinde.

Story first published: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 17:08 [IST]