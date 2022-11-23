DigiLocker users can now store Ayushman Bharat health records: Here's how to do it

Centre deploys teams to look into Measles surge in Ranchi, Ahmedabad, Malappuram

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 23: The central government has deputed three high-level multi-disciplinary 3-member teams to Ranchi (Jharkhand), Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Malappuram (Kerala) to take stock of the upsurge in cases of Measles.

The teams will assist the State Health Authorities in instituting public health measures and facilitate operationalization of requisite control and containment measures.

The Central team to Ranchi comprises of experts drawn from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi, and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RMLH), New Delhi. Experts from PHO, Mumbai, Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital (KSCH), New Delhi and Regional Office of Health and Family Welfare (RoHFW), Ahmedabad will comprise the Central team to Ahmedabad and the team to Malappuram will consist of experts from RoHFW, Thiruvananthapuram, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Pondicherry and Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC), New Delhi.

Senior Regional Director, RoHFW, Jharkhand, Gujarat and Kerala will coordinate with the respective teams regarding their visits.

The teams will also undertake field visits to investigate the outbreak and assist the State Health Departments in terms of public health measures, management guidelines and protocols to manage the increasing cases of Measles being reported in the three cities.

The teams will also coordinate with the States for ensuring active case search in the area and with VRDLs for testing of the identified cases.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 20:18 [IST]