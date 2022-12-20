Is Wearing Mask Mandatory in India? Full List of States Where Wearing Mask is Not Compulsory

Centre asks states, UTs to increase genome sequencing of positive samples amid China's Covid spurt

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 20: The central government on Tuesday urged all states and Union territories to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples to keep track of emerging variants amid a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases in Japan, South Korea, Brazil, China and the US.

In a letter to states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate undertaking of requisite public health measures, as reported by news agency PTI.

He highlighted that India with its focus on the five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour has been able to restrict the transmission of the coronavirus and is having around 1,200 cases on a weekly basis. Public health challenge of COVID-19 still persists around the world with around 35 lakh cases reported weekly, Bhushan said.

As Covid situation worsens in China, will India’s 'vaccine sceptics’ speak up?

In his letter, he also referred to the operational guidelines for revised surveillance strategy in context of COVID- 19 issued by the ministry in June this year. It calls for early detection, isolation, testing, and timely management of suspected and confirmed cases to detect and contain outbreaks of new SARS-CoV-2 variants. "Therefore, monitoring the trends of existing variants is of crucial importance," he said.

"In view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, United States of America, Republic of Korea, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants through Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network," he said.

"In this context, all states are requested to ensure that as far as possible samples of all positive cases, on a daily basis, are sent to the designated INSACOG Genome Laboratories that are mapped to states and UTs," he added.

On Tuesday, India recorded just 112 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 3,490, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Recommended Video

China Covid cases massive surge; know what top epidemiologist forecast says |Oneindia News*Explainer

No need to panic, says Covid panel chief

Earlier in the day, Dr NK Arora, the head of Covid-19 Task Group in National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NTAGI), said that there was a need to keep a close vigil on the Covid-19 situation in China, which is witnessing a wave of infections, even though there was no need to panic in India. Arora told ANI that the Covid situation was under control in the country as India was "extensively immunized with effective vaccines".

Another reason Arora said that might be behind the low case burden in India was the fact that not many sub-variants of Omicron was circulating in the country.

"INSACOG data shows that almost all sub-variants of Omicron are found everywhere in the world. There are not many sub-variants which aren't circulating here. Important to keep close vigil on Chinese situation but no need to panic as situation is in control," he further said.

Chinese cities are witnessing an explosion of Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations, with concerns growing that the government may be hiding the true death toll of the virus.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 20:50 [IST]