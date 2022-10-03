YouTube
    Centre asks news websites, TV channels to refrain from carrying betting sites ads

    New Delhi, Oct 03: The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting on Monday issued an advisory to publishers of news and current affairs content on digital media advising them to refrain from publishing advertisements on online betting platforms and social media.

    Centre asks news websites, TV channels to refrain from carrying betting sites ads
    "...the private satellite television channels are strongly advised to refrain advertisements of online offshore betting platforms and/or their surrogate news websites or any such product/service depicting these platforms in a surrogate manner," the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting advisory said.

    It also warned private satellite television channels of penal action under applicable laws for violation of the advisory.

    In a separate advisory to publishers of news and current affairs content on digital media and OTT platforms, the ministry issued a similar directive and asked them not to target such advertisements towards the Indian audience.

    Story first published: Monday, October 3, 2022, 19:51 [IST]
