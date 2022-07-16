Central Vista: Hyderabad's DEC Infrastructure emerges as lowest bidder for construction of Executive Enclave

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 16: DEC Infrastructure, a Hyderabad-based construction company, has emerged as the lowest bidder for the construction of the Executive Enclave that will house the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), news agency PTI reported, citing an official document.

    Representational Image

    The report suggests DEC Infrastructure and Projects (India) Private Limited had quoted an amount of around Rs 1,189 crore, 10.44 per cent less than the Rs 1,328-crore cost estimated by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which has been executing the ambitious Central Vista Redevelopment project. The estimated cost also includes maintenance and housekeeping for five years.

    Apart from the PMO, the executive enclave will house the Cabinet Secretariat, India House and National Security Council Secretariat.

    'India House' will be used as a conference facility like the Hyderabad House where high-level talks, especially with top visiting leaders of various countries, are currently held.

    The total plinth area of the project is 85,282 square metres. According to the agency, 38 watch-towers, active component of ICT and about seven entry and exit gates along with complete security systems were added the list of works.

    The new PMO will have three floors having a floor height of 4.75 metres, in addition to the basement and ground floor, and the new Cabinet Secretariat and NSCS will have the same building structure.

    The Executive Enclave will come up on the south side of the South Block in plot number 36/38 in the high-security Lutyens' Delhi.

    The redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation' power corridor, envisages a new parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the 3-km Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate, new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice-president enclave.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 16, 2022, 0:36 [IST]
    X