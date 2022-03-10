Celebrations begin in UP as BJP gets set to register historic win

YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 10: Celebrations are underway in Uttar Pradesh where the BJP is leading in 262 seats.

    The BJP workers have started gathering at the party's office in Lucknow.

    BJP, Rajya Sabha member Sudhanshu Trivedi said that barring 1985, no party has since 1962 won successive terms. UP has since 2007 given clear mandates in favour of the BSP, SP and BJP.

    While the BJP put up a good show, the slide for the BSP continued. The Congress did not manage to improve it performance even as Priyanka Gandhi leading the campaign.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 14:45 [IST]
