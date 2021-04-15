CCTV shows COVID patient dies at Shivpuri hospital in MP allegedly after ward boy removes oxygen support

MP govt imposes lockdown in all urban areas from Friday

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bhopal, Apr 15: A Covid patient died at Shivpuri district hospital in Madhya Pradesh allegedly after a ward boy removed oxygen support.

The deceased was a dialysis patient & his hemoglobin had dropped.

Anguished at the demise, family of deceased created ruckus in the hospital premises and urged for a probe in the matter.

A team of 3 doctors has been formed by the Superintendent of the Medical College to look into the matter and submit the report within 48 hours following which appropriate action will be taken.

Family is adamant on not cremating the body until justice is served.

'' We'll check CCTV footage and look into the allegations leveled by family,'' Arjun Lal Sharma, CMHO said.