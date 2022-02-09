YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CBSE second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 9: The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct second-term board examination for classes 10 and 12 in offline mode from April 26, officials said on Wednesday.

    CBSE second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26

    "The board after discussion with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in the country has decided to conduct second-term board exams in offline mode only," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

    "The theory exams will begin from April 26, 2022. The datesheet for classes 10 and 12 will be released soon," he added. PTI

    More CBSE News  

    Read more about:

    cbse

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 19:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 9, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X