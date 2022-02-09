CBSE second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26

Fake: CBSE is not releasing the Class 12 result at 2 pm

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Feb 9: The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct second-term board examination for classes 10 and 12 in offline mode from April 26, officials said on Wednesday.

"The board after discussion with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in the country has decided to conduct second-term board exams in offline mode only," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

"The theory exams will begin from April 26, 2022. The datesheet for classes 10 and 12 will be released soon," he added. PTI

Story first published: Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 19:56 [IST]