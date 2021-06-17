CBSE likely to announce criteria to pass Class 12 students today

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 17: The CBSE is likely to announce the criteria that will be used to assess the students of Class 12 following the cancellation of the exams due to COVID-19. The same is likely to be placed before the Supreme Court today.

On June 3, the Supreme Court had asked the CBSE and ISCE to place on record within two weeks, the objective evaluation criteria. The court said that the process should be completed soon as many students are looking to take admissions in colleges, both in India as well as abroad.

The SC said that it would go through the parameters for the assessment of marks so that if there are any objections, it could be dealt with. The CBSE said that it will announce the results as per well defined objective criteria in a time bound manner. Like last year, those students who want to take the exams will be given a chance as and when the situation improves.

On June 1 the government decided against holding the Class 12 board exams. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a review meeting regarding the Class XII Board exams of CBSE. Officials gave a detailed presentation on the wide and extensive consultation held so far and views received from all stakeholders, including State governments.

Story first published: Thursday, June 17, 2021, 8:26 [IST]