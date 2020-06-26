CBSE, ICSE Class 10, 12 results 2020: SC okays assessment scheme, results by July 15

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 26: The Supreme Court has called the draft notification by the CBSE on Class 10, 12 as comprehensive.

The CBSE in its notification said that the exams for classes 10 and 12 which were scheduled from July 1 to 15 2020 stands cancelled. The assessment of the performance of students will be done based on the assessment scheme as suggested by the competent committee.

The results based on the assessment scheme will be declared by July 15, so that the candidate can apply and seek admission in higher education. However for the Class 12, the CBSE will conduct an optional exam in the subjects whose exams were scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to July 15 as soon as the conditions are conducive. However the marks obtained in these optional exams will be treated as final for those who have opted to take these exams.

For candidates in class 10, no further exams will be conducted and the result declared by the CBSE on the basis of assessment scheme will be treated as final. For class 12, the result declared by the CBSE under the assessment scheme will be considered as final, unless the student opts for the optional examination.

During the course of the hearing, Jaideep Gupta, counsel for the ICSE said that he had gone through the CBSE affidavit. Our affidavit is more of less the same, but our averaging formula is not the same as the CBSE.

The court said that it is allowing the CBSE to issue the notification. The class 10, 12 exams of the CBSE for July 1 to 15, 2020 will be governed by this order. The CBSE and ICSE has also assured the court that the results of the exams will be declared by July 15, the Supreme Court also said.

The CBSE notification should be uploaded within an hour. On the other hand, the ICSE has been given a week's time to notify with slight chances on optional exams for Class 10 as well. While wrapping up the matter, the Supreme Court said that similar matters in the High Courts will be disposed of in terms of its order.

CBSE assessment Scheme:

For students who have appeared in the exams in more than 3 subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose exams have not been conducted.

For students who have appeared in the exams only in 3 subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose exams have not been conducted.

There are very few students of Class 12, mainly from Delhi, who have appeared in the exams in only 1 or 2 subjects. Their results will be declared based on the performance in the appeared subjects and performance in internal/practical/project assessment.

Those students will be allowed to appear in the optional exams conducted by the CBSE to improve their performance, if they desire to do so. The results of these students will also be declared along with other students.

This new assessment scheme will be submitted to the Supreme Court today. The court is expected to deliver its verdict on the case tod

ay.