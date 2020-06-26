  • search
    CBSE draws up new assessment scheme to pass Class 10, 12 students

    New Delhi, June 26: The CBSE in its assessment scheme says that for the students of both class 10 and 12, who have completed all their examinations, their results would be declared based on their performance in the examinations.

    For students who have appeared in the exams in more than 3 subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose exams have not been conducted.

    For students who have appeared in the exams only in 3 subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose exams have not been conducted.

    There are very few students of Class 12, mainly from Delhi, who have appeared in the exams in only 1 or 2 subjects. Their results will be declared based on the performance in the appeared subjects and performance in internal/practical/project assessment.

    Those students will be allowed to appear in the optional exams conducted by the CBSE to improve their performance, if they desire to do so. The results of these students will also be declared along with other students.

    This new assessment scheme will be submitted to the Supreme Court today. The court is expected to deliver its verdict on the case today.

    Story first published: Friday, June 26, 2020, 8:45 [IST]
