CBSE Class 10, Class 12 exams in March

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be held in March. The board made this announcement while denying rumours that the board exams would be held earlier.

CBSE is currently working on the formalities of the All India Secondary School Examination or class 10 and All India Senior School Certificate Examination or class 12 board exam date sheets and the stakeholders will be intimated about it as it is ready.

The class 10 and class 12 board exams will begin in March next year only .The schedule of the exam is yet to be finalised and intimated accordingly," NDTV reported while quoting a CBSE official.

OneIndia News