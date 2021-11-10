CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 exam: Last date to request change of exam city, country today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 10: Today is the last date for the CBSE Students to request change of exam city and country. More details are available on the official website.

The CBSE has allowed students not residing in the same cities where their schools are located to make request through the schools to change the exam centre city and country.

Through this the student can opt for a change of exam city or country for the theory as well practical exams. Students will have to inform the schools with the preferred location to appear in the term 1 exam.

Once the requests are received the schools will have to make a list and upload it on the CBSE board's official website by November 12 2021. The school will then download the admit cards for the Class 10, 12 term 1 exams 2021 with the changed exam centres from their school login account.

Students will have the option to change the allotted city and opt for another city as a centre for the exams for both theory and practical. 2 separate centres, one for term 1 theory exam and another for term 1 practical will not be considered the CBSE said. This means if you have opted for a city for practical exams then the student will have to mandatorily appear for the practical exams from the school of regular study.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 11:45 [IST]