CBSE 2021 results for Class 12 likely to be finalised by July 22

New Delhi, July 21: The CBSE 2021 results for Class 10, 12 will be made available soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The CBSE office would function today to support the schools in meeting the deadline to finalise the Class 12 results by July 22. "For finalising the Class 12 result, the last date is 22.07.2021. It is informed that to meet the last date and to assist the schools, all the regional offices, CBSE and the Examination Department, CBSE HQ will be functioning from 10.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m," a letter sent to the principles by Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj read.

The CBSE results 2021 for Class 10, 12 will be available on DigiLocker this year and students would have access to documents such as the magkssheet, migration certificate, skill certificates. They can access the same by logging into their DigiLocker account https://accounts.digitallocker.gov.in/signup/smart_v2/4f0bc1fe0b88eb43709d3a23143cf28f

Story first published: Wednesday, July 21, 2021, 8:30 [IST]