  • search

CBI war: Verma files reply on CVC report in SC

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 19: CBI director Alok Verma has filed his reply to the report prepared by the Central Vigilance Commission.

    CBI war: Verma seeks more time to file reply on CVC report
    Alok Verma

    Last week, the Central Vigilance Commission had submitted a report on the allegations against Verma.

    Also Read | Another CBI officer moves SC challenging transfer

    Earlier an officer in the Central Bureau of Investigation challenged his transfer in the Supreme Court. This petition comes in the wake of the SC hearing a batch of petitions, which challenged the government's decision to send the CBI director, Alok Verma on leave.

    Another petition was filed a CBI officer, A K Bassi, who had also challenged his transfer to Port Blair.

    Also Read | Swamy backs Alok Verma, says probe against him hurts campaign against corruption

    In the new petition the officer Manish Kumar in the DIG rank challenged his transfer to Nagpur after the public spat between Verma and Special CBI director, Rakesh Asthana. He said that the transfer was aimed at derailing the probe into the Nirav Modi case.

    He said that he was actively probing the case under Verma. The court has however refused to grant urgent hearing into the case.

    Read more about:

    alok verma central vigilance commission reply allegations bribery cbi

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue