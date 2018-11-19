CBI war: Verma files reply on CVC report in SC

New Delhi, Nov 19: CBI director Alok Verma has filed his reply to the report prepared by the Central Vigilance Commission.

Last week, the Central Vigilance Commission had submitted a report on the allegations against Verma.

Earlier an officer in the Central Bureau of Investigation challenged his transfer in the Supreme Court. This petition comes in the wake of the SC hearing a batch of petitions, which challenged the government's decision to send the CBI director, Alok Verma on leave.

Another petition was filed a CBI officer, A K Bassi, who had also challenged his transfer to Port Blair.

In the new petition the officer Manish Kumar in the DIG rank challenged his transfer to Nagpur after the public spat between Verma and Special CBI director, Rakesh Asthana. He said that the transfer was aimed at derailing the probe into the Nirav Modi case.

He said that he was actively probing the case under Verma. The court has however refused to grant urgent hearing into the case.