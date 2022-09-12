CBI to take over Sonali Phogat's case

As Cong stakes claim to form Govt, top BJP leaders likely to arrive in Goa

New Delhi, Sep 12: Bowing down to the pressure of public and family, the Goa government has decided to handover the Sonali Phogat death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that the central agency will take over the case. "Following the people's demand, especially that of her son, for CBI probe we're handing it over to CBI today," ANI quoted him in a tweet.

Sawant said that he will be writing to Union Home Minister Amit Shah today. "I'm writing to Home Minister for hand over. We trust our Police and they're doing good investigation but it's people's demand," the Goa CM added.

The Goa police has been conducting investigations into Phogat's death case. So far accused Sudhir Sangwan, another aide Sukhwinder Singh, and three others have been arrested in connection with the murder.

They had also conducted investigations in Haryana, including Hisar, Rohtak and Gurugram.

However, Phogat's family members have been demanding a CBI probe into her death, saying they were dissatisfied with the Goa police probe.

Some family members had earlier also said they would file a petition before a court seeking a CBI probe into the case if the Goa government does not recommend an investigation by the premier investigating agency.

Phogat and her aides had partied at the Curlies restaurant in Goa on the intervening night of August 22 and 23.

Phogat, a former Tik Tok star and contestant on the reality TV show "Bigg Boss", was brought dead to a hospital in North Goa district on August 23, a day after arriving in the coastal state.