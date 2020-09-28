CBI shifts focus from Sushant Singh Rajput case to Moin Akhtar Quershi case

Mumbai, Sep 28: The family of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is seeking answers from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as the focus seems to have been shifted to the investigation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), where many from the entertainment industry are being summoned and arrested by the agency.

The family and supporters of Sushant feel that justice has not been met to the late actor, who they think was "murdered". Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh also stated that he was "frustrated" by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide into a case of murder.

However, the CBI says that it is investigating the matter and it cannot rush with the emotions of people but corroborate with evidence.

The AIIMS Director Sanjeev Gupta has also said that they will file a conclusive report that was supposed to be out last Monday but was delayed. He said that they are doing the job thoroughly to leave no doubt in the minds of people.

On the other side, the agency is also facing flak in the Moin Akhtar Quershi case with a Delhi court saying that the "probe which keeps gathering dust for years actually corrodes the credibility of the CBI".

Millionaire meat exporter Moin Qureshi is facing corruption charges ranging from tax evasion, hawala transactions and money laundering. Significantly, the court also noted that the role of three former CBI directors is also under scanner for helping Qureshi in various ways.