CBI searches Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh's properties over Rs 40-crore bank 'fraud'

    New Delhi, May 07: The Central Bureau of Investigation is carrying out searches at premises linked to Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra at three locations in Sangrur in a bank fraud case of over Rs 40 crore.

    Image credit: @GajjanMajra
    The searches are being carried out in Maler Kotla area of Sangrur district in connection with the case against the Amargarh MLA, with location being his ancestral home.

    During the raid, CBI reportedly recovered 94 signed blank cheques and several Aadhaar cards. The raids are underway.

    The case was registered on a complaint from Bank of India.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 7, 2022, 17:39 [IST]
    X