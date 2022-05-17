YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CBI raids Congress leader Chidambaram's properties linked to his son Karti

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 17: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday has reportedly raided the office and residential premises of former union minister P Chidambaram across Delhi and Chennai.

    CBI raids Congress leader Chidambarams properties
    former union minister P Chidambaram

    The CBI has registered a new case against Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram for allegedly receiving illegal gratification, officials told PTI.

    Following the registration of the FIR, the CBI on Tuesday morning started searches at nine premises of Chidambaram in Chennai and other cities in the country, they said.

    The Siva Ganga MP is accused of taking illegal gratification of Rs 50 lakh for facilitating visas for some Chinese nationals for working in a project in Punjab, people familiar with the development informed Hindustan Times.

    "I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record," tweeted Karti Chidambaram over the CBI carrying out searches.

    P. Chidambaram
    Know all about
    P. Chidambaram

    More details awaited

    Comments

    More CHIDAMBARAM News  

    Read more about:

    chidambaram cbi

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X