We are on road to hell: P Chidambaram on Jahangirpuri demolition

Chidambaram faces protests by lawyers of Congress Cell at Calcutta High Court

Police' zeal to serve political masters can break up federalism, warns Chidambaram

Law Minister has no authority to draw any 'arbitrary Lakshman Rekha': Chidambaram

Chintan Shivir Day 2: State of economy cause of 'extreme concern', says Chidambaram

CBI raids Congress leader Chidambaram's properties linked to his son Karti

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, May 17: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday has reportedly raided the office and residential premises of former union minister P Chidambaram across Delhi and Chennai.

The CBI has registered a new case against Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram for allegedly receiving illegal gratification, officials told PTI.

Following the registration of the FIR, the CBI on Tuesday morning started searches at nine premises of Chidambaram in Chennai and other cities in the country, they said.

The Siva Ganga MP is accused of taking illegal gratification of Rs 50 lakh for facilitating visas for some Chinese nationals for working in a project in Punjab, people familiar with the development informed Hindustan Times.

Tamil Nadu | Police presence at Congress leader P Chidambaram's residence in Chennai as CBI searches multiple locations of his son Karti Chidambaram in connection with an ongoing case pic.twitter.com/LQIv9LdCHX — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2022

"I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record," tweeted Karti Chidambaram over the CBI carrying out searches.

Know all about P. Chidambaram

More details awaited