CBI on a massive crackdown on drug cartels; 175 arrests and 127 FIRs so far

New Delhi, Sep 29: The CBI has led a massive countrywide crackdown on narcotics networks in coordination with the NCB, Interpol and police in multiple states, leading to the arrest of 175 alleged drug peddlers, officials said Thursday.

As many as 127 FIRs have been filed by the agencies involved in 'Operation Garuda' which started earlier this week to "disrupt, degrade and dismantle" drug networks with international linkages, CBI said in a statement.

The global operation was planned through a "rapid exchange" of intelligence on narco-trafficking and coordinated actions with enforcement agencies across international jurisdictions through Interpol, officials said.

Police of eight states and Union Territories, including Punjab, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Maharashtra, and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) tracked around 6,600 suspects during the operation following which 127 cases were registered and around 175 people, including six absconders and proclaimed offenders, were arrested, they said.

The agencies targeted smuggling of illicit drugs and psychotropic substances, with a special focus on the Indian Ocean Region, the statement said. "Drug trafficking networks with international linkages require law enforcement cooperation across international jurisdiction.

Operation GARUDA, CBI-led global operation, seeks to target drug networks with international footprints for action against handlers, operatives, production zones and support elements," it said.

The CBI and NCB worked with intelligence agencies and police of different states for information exchange, analysis and operational information, they said. "Illicit drugs and psychotropic substances, including 5.125 kg heroin; 33.936 kg ganja; 3.29 kg charas; 1,365 gm Mephedrone; 33.80 gm of smack; around 87 tablets, 122 injections and 87 syringes of Buprenorphine; 946 Alpazolam tablets; 105.997 kg Tramadol; 10 gm hash oil; 0.9 gm Ecstacy pills, 1.150 kg opium, 30 kg poppy husk; 1.437 kg intoxicant powder and 1,1039 pills/capsules were recovered," the CBI spokesperson said.