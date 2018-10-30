CBI officer probing Asthana case challenges transfer in SC

New Delhi, Oct 30: A K Bassi, the former probe officer in the CBI corruption case has challenged his transfer in the Supreme Court.

He was the officer probing the corruption allegations agains special director Rakesh Asthana, who was sent on leave.

He challenged his transfer stating that it was malafide. He also said that his transfer dated October 24 derails an important probe as the allegations are grave in nature. It may be recalled that Bassi had been transfered to Port Blairast week.

He also sought for the setting up of an SIT probe into the case. He said that he has enough evidence in the case and sought that the technical evidence in the case be called. He further said that he had gathered plenty of evidence against Asthana.

He sought before the SC a hearing for Friday. The court however did not give him an assurance for an early hearing.

In another development the Supreme Court has ordered that security be provided to Satish Babu Sana, the Hyderabad based businessman who had lodged bribery charges against Asthana.

The court however declined to stay the summons issued against Sana by the CBI to question him. His plea to be questioned only under the supervision of Justice A K Patnaik was also declined. It may be recalled that SC had last week sought for a report against CBI director Alok Verma and said that the CVC shall submit the same in two weeks. The court ordered that the CVC inquiry would be conducted under Justice Patnaik.