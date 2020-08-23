CBI grills Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani, cook about June 13-14 intervening night

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Aug 23: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Siddharth Pithani on Sunday arrived at the guest house in Mumbai where Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials probing his death are staying, news agency ANI reported.

The late actor's cook Neeraj Singh was also seen at the guest house for the third round of questioning by CBI officials, ANI reported.

The CBI began its probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on Friday, two days after the Supreme Court asked the agency to take over the case, as it questioned a former staff of the Bollywood actor and collected documents and reports from Mumbai Police.

Meanwhile, another CBI team visited the state-run Cooper Hospital in the city, where autopsy had been performed on Rajput''s body, on Saturday.

They met the dean of the hospital and will also meet the doctors who carried out the autopsy, the official said.

A third CBI team visited the Bandra police station to meet officials of the Mumbai police who were investigating Rajput''s alleged suicide earlier.

It was the CBI team''s second visit to the Bandra police station since it began the probe in Mumbai on Friday.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput''s father at Patna against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his suicide, to the CBI.