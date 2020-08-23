YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CBI grills Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani, cook about June 13-14 intervening night

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Aug 23: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Siddharth Pithani on Sunday arrived at the guest house in Mumbai where Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials probing his death are staying, news agency ANI reported.

    CBI grills Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani, cook about June 13-14 intervening night

    The late actor's cook Neeraj Singh was also seen at the guest house for the third round of questioning by CBI officials, ANI reported.

    The CBI began its probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on Friday, two days after the Supreme Court asked the agency to take over the case, as it questioned a former staff of the Bollywood actor and collected documents and reports from Mumbai Police.

    Meanwhile, another CBI team visited the state-run Cooper Hospital in the city, where autopsy had been performed on Rajput''s body, on Saturday.

    They met the dean of the hospital and will also meet the doctors who carried out the autopsy, the official said.

    A third CBI team visited the Bandra police station to meet officials of the Mumbai police who were investigating Rajput''s alleged suicide earlier.

    It was the CBI team''s second visit to the Bandra police station since it began the probe in Mumbai on Friday.

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput''s father at Patna against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his suicide, to the CBI.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    Sushant Singh Rajput mumbai

    Story first published: Sunday, August 23, 2020, 12:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 23, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X