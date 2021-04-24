CBI files FIR against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in corruption case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 24: The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed an FIR against former Maharashtra home minister, Anil Deshmukh against whom corruption charges have been made. The CBI also carried out searches in connection with the case, sources tell oneIndia.

Earlier this month, the CBI questioned Deshmukh in connection with the Rs 100 crore extortion allegation levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh.

The questioning lasted for 11 hours, during which Deshmukh was asked 75 questions. He was questioned at the DRDO guest house by Abhishek Dular and Kiran S, both superintendent of police rank officers of the CBI.

The questioning largely centred around Deshmukh's alleged messages with ACP Sanjay Patil. Following the letter written by Singh, the CBI took over the investigation and since has questioned several persons. Deshmukh was confronted with the statements made by the others.

Deshmukh was asked about the specific allegation made by Singh as well as Sachin Waze, who accused the former minister of setting a target of Rs 100 crore. He was asked if he had asked Waze to collect money through extortions from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

In addition to probing Deshmukh, the CBI is also likely to go into the timing of the letter written by Singh. Many have questioned the timing of the letter, which came just days after the arrest of Sachin Waze.

Following the questioning, Deshmukh said all allegations were denied and this was just an attempt to malign the state government.

The questioning took place based on the statements given by Singh and suspended Mumbai cop Sachin Waze against Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde. Singh and Waze said that the two were privy to the demands made by Deshmukh.