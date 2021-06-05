YouTube
    CBI dress code: List of do’s and dont’s

    New Delhi, June 05: New CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal has directed all officials of the agency to be dressed in formals on duty, warning them that casual dressing will not be allowed.

    In an order issued by the Deputy Director Administration, it has been made clear that while all male staff should be dressed in trousers, collared shirts and formal shoes with proper shaving, women will wear suits, sarees, formal shirts and trousers.

    "No jeans, T-shirts, sports shoes, chappals (slippers) and casual attire is allowed in the office," the order stated.

    The directive was issued after it was noticed that some staff members were not "attired properly" in office.

    CBI officials are supposed to dress formally but recently, some started wearing casuals to office which was noticed by the director.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 5, 2021, 11:24 [IST]
