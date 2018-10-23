Delhi High Court to pass order on CBI DSP at 4pm

New Delhi, Oct 23: CBI Deputy Superintendent of Polic Devendra Kumar was produced before Delhi's Patiala House Court on Tuesday. The central investigation agency demanded police custody for CBI Dy SP Devendra Kumar.

CBI said, "Incriminating documents and evidence were found after raiding his office and residence." The Delhi High Court to pass the order on CBI DSP at 4pm.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had arrested Devender Kumar on Monday in connection with bribery allegations involving its Special Director Rakesh Asthana. His office and residence were also searched after the registration of the FIR, according to officials familiar with the development.

The CBI said Kumar was arrested on charges of falsification of records in an ongoing investigation and said "the role of other officers of SIT (special investigation team) CBI, then supervising the Moin Qureshi case" was also being probed.

His arrest comes a day after the agency registered an FIR against Asthana and several others for allegedly accepting bribes to settle a case of meat exporter Moin Qureshi, who is facing multiple cases of money laundering and corruption. The CBI has alleged that bribes were given at least five times in December 2017 and October 2018.