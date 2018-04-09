Cauvery: SC asks Centre for draft solution by May 3

The Supreme Court has directed the Union Government to file a draft solution in connection with the Cauvery Waters case. The court is hearing a contempt plea filed by the Tamil Nadu government against the Centre on the Cauvery issue.

The plea states that the Centre failed to set up the Cauvery Management Board before the said deadline. The SC on Monday told the Centre to file a draft scheme by May 3 on how to implement its order. The draft would comprise the Centre plans to take on the distribution of water between Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

There are protests that are going on regarding this issue. The AIADMK MPs have played their role in disrupting Parliament seeking the constitution of the board.

On Sunday, the ongoing protests and the Tamil Nadu-Centre tussle over the Cauvery issue brought the two actors-turned-politicians Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan together on a common political platform. The leaders shook hands and sat together on the stage set for a silent march held by the South Indian Artists' Association along with other actors. Rajinikanth called upon the organizers of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to stop hosting the games in the city as such grand events would be embarrassing at a time the state is agitating.

