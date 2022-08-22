Caught on camera: Bull attacks old man in Faridabad

YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 22: A video of a bull attacking an old man has caught the attention of the netizens.

    In the clip, which is doing rounds on social media sites, an old man is seen crossing the road. The bull looks calm as some people are moving around.

    To his shock, it attacks the unsuspecting old man as he crosses the road. The attack was such that he flies in the air for a few seconds before hitting the ground.

    However, people rushed towards him for help. The clip of the incident, which appears to be a CCTV footage, has now gone viral. The incident occurred on August 17.

    As per the reports, the man has been admitted to a hospital.

    According to the data, over 900 people died in road accidents caused by stray cattle in Haryana in the last five years. 3,017 people have sustained injuries in the same period, said state, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister JP Dalal earlier.

    Story first published: Monday, August 22, 2022, 19:30 [IST]
