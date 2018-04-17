Caste equations in Congress list for Karnataka polls: Here is the breakdown

The Congress has carefully balanced the caste equations while releasing its list of candidates for the Karnataka assembly elections. The party came out with its list of 218 candidates on Sunday.

It has fielded 52 from the OBC, 42 Lingayats and 39 Vokkaligas. While the OBCs account for 23 per cent of the population, the Lingayats are 14 per cent in number. The Vokkaligas and Kurubas comprise 11 and 9 per cent of the population respectively.

In the list there are 36 Dalits who account for 19.5 per cent of the population. There are 17 ST candidates who account for 5 per cent of the population of Karnataka. 15 Muslims have been given tickets whole the list also comprises 2 Christians and an equal number of Jains. The Congress has also given tickets to 7 Brahmins who account for 3 per cent of the population.

The Muslims account for 16 per cent of the population while the Christians and Jains account for 3 and 1 per cent respectively.

The Congress this time has given tickets to 13 women candidates. While 138 candidates are in the age group of 51 and 70, 24 are aged between 25 and 40. 49 candidates are in the age group of 41 and 50.

Children in the fray:

Siddaramaiah's son Dr. Yatheendra will make his debut from the Varuna while Mallikarjun Kharge's son, Priaynk has been re-nominated from the Chittapur constituency.

K H Muniyappa's daughter Roopa will contest from Kolar Gold Fields. Ramalinga Reddy's daughter Sowmya Reddy has been given a ticket from the Jayanagar constituency.

TB Jayachandra's son Santosh has been fielded from Chikanayakanahalli. Housing minister M Krishnappa's son Priya Krishna will contest from Vijayanagar.

In addition to this, tickets have been given to the seven JD(S) rebel candidates who joined the Congress. They are Zamir Ahmed Khan, Chelluvar Ayyasamy, Iqbal Ansari, Akhanda Srinivas Moorthi, HC Balakrishna, Bheema Nayak and Ramesh Bendi Siddhagowda.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

