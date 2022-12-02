Another propaganda busted, but will the anti-Hindu rhetoric in the West end

Case registered against SP's media cell for derogatory comments on RSS

The tweet mentions rape-convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim and former Union minister Chinmayanand Saraswati, an accused in a 2019 rape case.



New Delhi, Dec 02: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday lodged a complaint against the Samajwadi Party's media cell for making derogatory remarks against the RSS on its official Twitter account. The case was registered on a complaint of RSS volunteer and advocate Pramod Kumar Pandey at Lucknow's Vibhuti Khan police station. The complainant alleged that tweets from the SP Media Cell's official handle were highly objectionable.

Pandey said that crores of swayamsevaks are associated with the RSS and through the tweets, a conspiracy has been hatched to disturb social and communal harmony.

"I lodged FIR against Samajwadi Party's media cell for posting objectionable and indecent tweets. There was mention of the alleged practice of 377 on children in the name of sports in Sangh. There must be some leaders involved and I want their arrest," Pandey also said.

According to the police, a case against unknown persons have been filed under Section 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the Information and Technology Amendment Act.

Story first published: Friday, December 2, 2022, 12:28 [IST]