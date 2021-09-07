YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Case against Koi… Mil Gaya actor Rajat Bedi for allegedly hitting a man by car

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Sep 07: A case has been registered against Koi... Mil Gaya actor Rajat Bedi after his car hit a 39-year-old resident of D N Nagar while returning from work on Monday.

    Case against Koi… Mil Gaya actor Rajat Bedi for allegedly hitting a man by car

    Reportedly, the victim was in an inebriated state when, while crossing the road and Rajat's car hit him resulting in injuries to the back of his head.

    The actor got the man admitted to the hospital, and left after sometime.

    An FIR under the relevant Sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act has been registered against Rajat. No arrests have been made yet.

    More ENTERTAINMENT News  

    Read more about:

    entertainment

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 7, 2021, 10:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 7, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X