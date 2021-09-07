Who was Siddharth Shukla? The Bigg Boss 13 winner who died at the age of 40

Case against Koi… Mil Gaya actor Rajat Bedi for allegedly hitting a man by car

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Sep 07: A case has been registered against Koi... Mil Gaya actor Rajat Bedi after his car hit a 39-year-old resident of D N Nagar while returning from work on Monday.

Reportedly, the victim was in an inebriated state when, while crossing the road and Rajat's car hit him resulting in injuries to the back of his head.

The actor got the man admitted to the hospital, and left after sometime.

An FIR under the relevant Sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act has been registered against Rajat. No arrests have been made yet.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, September 7, 2021, 10:12 [IST]