Car door caused injury Mamata Banerjee’s leg: Bengal chief secretary

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Mar 13: The injury caused to West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee at Nandigram was due to the car door, West Bengal Chief Secretary said in his report to the Election Commission.

The report says that the injury was caused by the car door, but there is no mention of what led to the slamming of the door on her leg.

It, however, referred to the presence of a huge crowd at the spot where the incident took place, he said.

The report also mentioned that there was no clear footage available of the spot where the incident took place from anywhere in the vicinity, he said.

Banerjee had been injured at Birulia Bazar in Nandigram in East Midnapore district on March 10 while campaigning hours after she filed her nomination from the seat.

"The only CCTV in the area which was in a shop was not working. Even the versions of the locals, considered to be eyewitnesses of the incident, was mixed. So reaching a conclusion is not possible," a senior official of the district administration told PTI.

The EC had sought a report from the state chief secretary and the two observers appointed for the state for the coming Assembly poll following the incident.