Canara Bank PO Results 2018 declared, interview date

The Canara Bank PO Results 2018 has been declared. The results of the Probationary Officers recruitment is available on the official website.

Canara Bank PO online written exam was held on March 4, 2018. The next step in the recruitment process is Group Discussion and then a personal interview.

On January this year, Canara Bank invited applications from bank job aspirants for a one-year training course in Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF), upon completion, to be recruited to the post of Probationary Officer (PO).

This one year, residential, full-time PGDBF course will be conducted either at Manipal Global Education Services Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru campus or NITTE Education International Pvt Ltd. Mangaluru campus. The course comprises of 9 months of classroom studies and 3 months internship at Canara Bank's Branches / Offices.

According to the Bank, the date, time and venue for Group Discussion and Interview will be communicated to the successful candidates in due course.

The successful candidates are advised to refer to the Canara Bank PO advertisement for the subject post on the website for the details of the documents to be submitted at the time of Group Discussion and Interview.

Candidates may note that reserved category candidates have to submit valid Caste / PWD certificate as per Government of India format at the time of GD and Interview. The results and all other details are available on canarabank.com.

How to check Canara Bank PO 2018 Results:

Go to canarabank.com

Click on the careers link

Click on "RP-2/2017 - Recruitment of Probationary Officers in JMGS-I on completion of specially designed PGDBF Course"

Click on "RP 2/2017-PROBATIONARY OFFICERS (PGDBF) - LIST OF PROVISIONALLY SELECTED CANDIDATES FOR GROUP DISCUSSION AND INTERVIEW New "

Check your results

Take a printout

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day