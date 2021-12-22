Can you party on New Year’s in Karnataka? Here is what you should know

YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 22: With the number of Omicron cases rising, the Centre on Tuesday issued a detailed advisory to all the states. Many state governments have also started discussing measures to curb the rise of Omicron, the new variant of COVID-19.

    Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai has announced that there would be restrictions in place across the state between December 30 and January 2. "The mass gatherings at any place across the state for new year celebrations have been banned. However, the seating capacity at pubs and restaurants has been restricted to 50 percent with no special events like DJ. The staff at pubs and restaurants should be fully vaccinated," Bommai said.

    After taking the decision in consultation with the experts, the CM said that the rules apply to the apartment premises also. "The resident welfare associations must see that large gatherings and parties in their premises are not permitted," he further added.

    The Technical Advisory Committee had recommended the prohibition of gatherings on large or small scale in established venues on New Year's eve. It further said that organised gatherings in pubs, restaurants, clubs and celebrations on major roads, malls and other public places should not be allowed.

    The panel had however said that regular activities can continue in pubs, bars and restaurants. The panel said that since there is a possibility of public celebrations turning into super-spreader events for COVID-19, it recommends that New Year celebrations be restricted to homes.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 12:39 [IST]
    X