Can we direct Putin to stop the war asks Supreme Court

New Delhi, Mar 03: A petition in the Supreme Court has sought a direction to the Centre to evacuate the students stranded in Ukraine.

The Bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana said, " we feel bad for the students, but can we ask Russia's President to stop the war?"

We have all the sympathies with the student. The government of India is doing its work. We still ask the Attorney General what can be done, the Bench also observed. The petition sought a directive to rescue over 200 Indian students who are stranded on the borders of Ukraine.

100 Indian students managed to cross over to Poland from war-hit Ukraine on Wednesday morning after experiencing several anxious moments over the last one week.

The students, who had to brave hunger and freezing temperatures amid a sense of uncertainty, heaved a sigh of relief when they crossed over to Poland. They now await their flight back home on Thursday.

"We finally made it after experiencing so many anxious moments in the last one week, including freezing nights at the underground railway station in Kyiv," said Ansh Pandita, a third-year student of the Taras Shevchenko National Medical University in the Ukrainian capital, PTI reported.

The students shared their picture as soon as they entered Poland. From the border, they were taken into buses kept in readiness by the Indian mission. "At Lviv, we saw a little over 20 students from the Kharkiv Medical College waiting to cross over," said Ansh, who hails from Ghaziabad and had taken over the role of the leader of the group.

Story first published: Thursday, March 3, 2022, 11:24 [IST]