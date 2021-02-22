YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Can India vaccinate 50 crore people in 60 days? Azim Premji explains how

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 22: Can India vaccinate 50 crore people in 60 days? Wipro founder Azim Premji has an idea. The philanthropist has urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to engage the private sector and speed up the country's Covid-19 vaccination effort.

    Azim Premji
    Azim Premji

    He advocated that the private sector may help the country cover 50 crore vaccinations against Covid in just two months.

    "There is a possibility that we can get the Serum Institute to supply vaccines at about Rs 300 a shot and hospitals and private nursing homes can administer this at a cost of Rs 100 per shot. So with a Rs 400 a shot, it is possible to do mass vaccination of the population," Premji said.

    According to him, if the government engages the private sector, it can rest assured that the country can achieve a coverage of 500 million people within 60 days.

    While the target in the first phase is to cover 3 crore people (1 crore healthcare and 2 crore frontline workers) with two doses, it took 34 days to reach one crore dose of vaccination. The Government is yet to finalise a strategy for vaccinating 27 crore elderly in India in the next phase.

    More CORONA VACCINE News

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine positive news azim premji

    Story first published: Monday, February 22, 2021, 11:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 22, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X