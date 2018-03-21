Cambridge Analytica issue: Congress denies allegations, says it's diversionary tactics by BJP

Divya Spandana, the head of Congress Social Media and Digital Communication, hit back at BJP's claims on Twitter. "News about Congress engaged/engaging with Cambridge Analytica is absolutely false," Spandana wrote on her personal Twitter account.The BJP on Wednesday alleged that the Congress has links with the British data analytics Cambridge Analytica, at the heart of a data theft controversy that is said to have meddled in the US presidential campaign of 2016.

Divya accused that BJP is raising these issues to divert attention from death of 39 Indians in Iraq. She vehemently denied news articles which suggest that Congress is a client of Cambridge Analytics, and uses its service to improve their social media strategy.

Government today warned social media platforms like Facebook of 'strong action' if any attempt was made by them to influence the country's electoral process through undesirable means.

Amid probe by US privacy watchdog over a potential breach of user confidentiality by Facebook, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government fully supports freedom of press, speech and expression and is for exchange of ideas on social media. But any attempt by social media sites, including Facebook, to influence India's electoral process through undesirable means will not be tolerated, he told reporters in Parliament House complex. "If need be, strong action will be taken,"he said.

