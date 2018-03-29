Cambridge Analytica: Govt seeks Facebook’s response on data breach by April 7

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The Union Government has directed social media giant, Facebook to share information on the alleged data leak by April 7. The Ministry of Communications has dashed off a letter to Facebook in this regard and asked it to respond by April 7.

Cambridge Analytica: Govt seeks Facebook’s response on data breach by April 7

The government, it may be recalled had earlier issued a notice to Cambridge Analytica on March 23 seeking details of the data breach.

Whether personal data of Indian voters and users has been compromised by CA? Whether Facebook or its related or downstream agencies utilising Facebook's data have previously been engaged by any entities to manipulate the Indian electoral process," the Ministry has sought to know.

The letter sent to Cambridge Analytica sought details particularly with regard to reports in the media about questionable practices attributed to Cambridge Analytica in their efforts to influence elections. The company was given time till March 31 to respond.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

cambridge analytica, union government, facebook, data leak

Story first published: Thursday, March 29, 2018, 7:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 29, 2018

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.