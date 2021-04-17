From 6.5 crore to Rs 65.9 crore: How Chidambaram’s investments multiplied in matter of months

Callousness on PM's part to be addressing rallies in WB instead of fighting war against Covid: Chidambaram

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 17: The Congress on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "shocking callousness" for addressing rallies in poll-bound West Bengal "instead of staying in Delhi" to handle the COVID pandemic situation.

Congress'' senior spokesperson P Chidambaram said the prime minister should be at his job, sitting at his desk and coordinating with chief ministers in handling the COVID pandemic.

"It is shocking callousness on the part of the prime minister to be addressing rallies in West Bengal, instead of staying in Delhi and handling the situation. He should be there in Delhi fighting the war instead," he told reporters at a press conference.

"I hope the people of West Bengal will take note of this and give him a shocking reply," Chidambaram said in response to a question.

"He (PM) should be at his job, at his desk, taking decisions and coordinating with state governments and reassuring chief ministers that their demands on vaccines, oxygen and ventilators would be met. This is the prime minister''s job today," he said.

He was asked about the charge by a Maharashtra minister that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tried to speak to the PM but was told that he is on a tour of West Bengal.

The former union minister said "this is a one-man government" and PM Modi must be present in Delhi to discuss the situation with chief ministers.

Prime Minister Modi has been addressing public rallies in West Bengal for the eight-phase assembly elections in the state.