Calcutta University BCom 2017 result declared

The University of Calcutta BCom Part 2 Honours General 2017 exam results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

Before that, Calcutta University BCom Part-II (Honours) examination 2017 results were published on September 20 and Calcutta University BA, BSc, BCom Part-III ( General) Examination, 2017 results were published on August 31. The results are available on wbresults.nic.in.

How to check Calcutta University BCom 2017 results:

Go to wbresults.nic.in

Click relevant link

Enter roll number

Submit

View result

Take a printout

OneIndia News