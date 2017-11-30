Calcutta University BCom 2017 result declared

Written By:
The University of Calcutta BCom Part 2 Honours General 2017 exam results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

Before that, Calcutta University BCom Part-II (Honours) examination 2017 results were published on September 20 and Calcutta University BA, BSc, BCom Part-III ( General) Examination, 2017 results were published on August 31. The results are available on wbresults.nic.in.

How to check Calcutta University BCom 2017 results:

  • Go to wbresults.nic.in
  • Click relevant link
  • Enter roll number
  • Submit
  • View result
  • Take a printout

Story first published: Thursday, November 30, 2017, 7:48 [IST]
