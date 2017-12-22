Calcutta University BA, BsC part 1 Honours Major 2017 exam results declared

The Calcutta University BA, BsC part 1 Honours Major 2017 exam results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

Recently the results of the BA and BSc Part II (. Hounours, General and Major) exams were declared.

In the latest university ranking, the Calcutta University secured the 10th rank among best public universities in India. Moreover, it grabbed the 64th rank among the BRICS nations in the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) best universities rankings.

West Bengal government will conduct student council elections in colleges during April-June, even if terms of present elected student bodies in different colleges and universities expire by January 31. The results are available on wbresults.nic.in.

OneIndia News