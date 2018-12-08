  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    CAG report: BJP dares Kumaraswamy to order probe against Siddaramaiah

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Dec 8: Karnataka BJP has levelled allegations against former chief minister Siddaramaiahof based on CAG report findings and demanded probe into the matter.

    Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and former CM Siddaramaiah. PTI file photo
    Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and former CM Siddaramaiah. PTI file photo

    Former minister Shobha Karandlaje dared Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to order a probe into the financial irregularities. She tweeted, " CAG Report finds ₹35,000cr account not available in 2016-17 financial year. This is a huge scam under Siddu stewardship. 'CONgress' rule which is synonymous to Corruption & it has once again lived up to its reputation. Will CM HDK dare to order an enquiry into this mega scam?."

    Also read: SC seeks replies from Centre & Karnataka on PETA's plea against Kambala race

    BJP on Thursday released a booklet, which is a compilation of audit objections and observations made by the CAG in its report for 2016-17 that was tabled recently.

    "Chief Minister Kumaraswamy tabled the CAG report. We now urge him to act against his predecessor Siddaramaiah for the irregularities," BJP MLC N Ravikumar told a press conference.

    "The CAG report says there was a 19% mismatch in the state's receipts and expenditure, which translates into Rs 35,000 crore of public money that is unaccounted for," he said.

    However, Siddaramaiah has dismissed BJP's allegation. "The BJP alleges that corruption has taken place during my administration. Siddaramaiah accused BJP of distracting people's attention from failure and incompetence of Narendra Modi government."

    Responding to Siddaramaiah's clarification, BJP MLA CT Ravi, asked, "Why is former CM @siddaramaiah shying away from an investigation into the 35,000 crore Funds that remain unaccounted during his Corrupt durbar. Unlike Siddaramaiah who cleverly slept through his term, PM @narendramodi is working round the clock for #TransformingIndia."

    More bengaluru NewsView All

    Read more about:

    karnataka siddaramaiah congress bjp bengaluru

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue