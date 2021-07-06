Cabinet expansion: Scindia heads to Delhi as Paras says let secrets be

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 06: All eyes are on the Cabinet expansion at the Centre and a meeting headed by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi with his top ministers is unlikely to take place today. One of the key names is that has been doing the rounds is that of Jyotiraditya Scindia and he is said have headed to Delhi from Indore.

On the other hand, Chirag Paswan's uncle, Pashupati Paras when asked by reporters about his inclusion in the Cabinet said let secrets be.

Cabinet reshuffle: PM Modi unlikely to meet with ministers today

The reshuffle that is likely to take place on July 7 is aimed at filling up 20 vacancies. The dispensation is likely to focus on younger leaders during the re-jig. A strong message ahead of the polls in several states next year including the all important state of Uttar Pradesh is likely to be sent out during the expansion, sources tell OneIndia. When asked when the exercise is likely to take place, the source said that it could happen by July 7 or by the end of the week.

On Monday, PM Modi met with Union Minister Amit Shah and top BJP leader, B L Santhosh. Today, the PM would meet with some top ministers as well as J P Nadda.

Several ministers are overburdened with numerous portfolios and hence the reshuffle becomes important so that they are eased of their responsibilities, sources tell OneIndia. Talk of a rejig and expansion further gained steam after the Prime Minister met with the Council of Ministers.

While with the current dispensation nothing is known until the actual announcement is made, some of the new entrants could include former Assam chief minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, former Uttarakhand CM, Trivendra Singh Rawat, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Apna Dal (S) leader Anupriya Patel from Uttar Pradesh.

Sonowal has a very high rating in the party. When the BJP formed the government for the first time in Assam, he was the CM. This time he was replaced by Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 6, 2021, 12:13 [IST]