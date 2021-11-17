Cabinet approves USOF: 7,827 villages to get 4g services

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 17: The Union Cabinet today approved the USOF scheme for provision of mobile services in Uncovered Villages of Aspirational Districts across five states of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra & Odisha.

    7,827 uncovered villages of 44 aspirational districts across 5 states will get 4g based mobile services. Rs 6,466 crore will be the estimated cost of implementation

    The Cabinet also approved the continuation of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-I, PMGSY-II and Road Connectivity Project for Left Wing Extremism Affected Areas (RCPLWEA)

    This will target of unconnected habitations in plain areas, North - East and Himalayan States. 1,71,494 habitations connected.Rs.1,21,419 Crore to be incurred from 2021-22 to 2024-25 for completions.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 16:30 [IST]
