    Cabinet approves MSP for Kharif crops-Full list here

    New Delhi, Jun 08: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for all mandated Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2022-23.

    Cabinet approves MSP for Kharif crops-Full list here

    Government has increased the MSP of Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2022-23, to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce and to encourage crop diversification, as provided in the table below.

    The increase in MSP for Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2022-23 is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 50 percent over the All-India weighted average Cost of Production, aiming at reasonably fair remuneration for the farmers. It is notable that, return over MSP for bajra, tur, urad sunflower seed, soybean and groundnut is more than 50 percent over the All-India weighted average Cost of Production at 85%, 60%, 59%, 56% , 53% and 51% respectively.

    Cabinet approves MSP for Kharif crops-Full list here

    Concerted efforts have been made over the last few years to realign the MSP in favour of oilseeds, pulses and coarse cereals to encourage farmers to shift larger area under these crops and adopt best technologies and farm practices, to correct demand - supply imbalance.

    Cabinet approves MSP for Kharif crops-Full list here

    As per 3rd Advance Estimates for 2021-22, production of Foodgrains in the country is estimated at record 314.51 million tonnes which is higher by 3.77 million tonnes than the production of foodgrain during 2020-21. The production during 2021-22 is higher by 23.80 million tonnes than the previous five years' (2016-17 to 2020-21) average production of foodgrains.

    MSP for all Kharif cross for Marketing Season 2022-23

    Crop

    MSP 2014-15

    MSP 2021-22

    MSP 2022-23

    Cost* of production 2022-23

    Increase in MSP (Absolute)

    Return over cost (in per cent)

    Paddy (Common)

    1360

    1940

    2040

    1360

    100

    50

    Paddy (Grade A)^

    1400

    1960

    2060

    -

    100

    -

    Jowar (Hybrid)

    1530

    2738

    2970

    1977

    232

    50

    Jowar (Maldandi)^

    1550

    2758

    2990

    -

    232

    -

    Bajra

    1250

    2250

    2350

    1268

    100

    85

    Ragi

    1550

    3377

    3578

    2385

    201

    50

    Maize

    1310

    1870

    1962

    1308

    92

    50

    Tur (Arhar)

    4350

    6300

    6600

    4131

    300

    60

    Moong

    4600

    7275

    7755

    5167

    480

    50

    Urad

    4350

    6300

    6600

    4155

    300

    59

    Groundnut

    4000

    5550

    5850

    3873

    300

    51

    Sunflower Seed

    3750

    6015

    6400

    4113

    385

    56

    Soyabean (yellow)

    2560

    3950

    4300

    2805

    350

    53

    Sesamum

    4600

    7307

    7830

    5220

    523

    50

    Nigerseed

    3600

    6930

    7287

    4858

    357

    50

    Cotton (Medium Staple)

    3750

    5726

    6080

    4053

    354

    50

    Cotton (Long Staple)^

    4050

    6025

    6380

    -

    355

    -
    Cabinet approves MSP for Kharif crops-Full list here
    Cabinet approves MSP for Kharif crops-Full list here

