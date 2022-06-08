Cabinet approves infusion of Rs 1,500 crore in IREDA: Here are the Highlights

Cabinet approves MSP for Kharif crops-Full list here

New Delhi, Jun 08: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for all mandated Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2022-23.

Government has increased the MSP of Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2022-23, to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce and to encourage crop diversification, as provided in the table below.

The increase in MSP for Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2022-23 is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 50 percent over the All-India weighted average Cost of Production, aiming at reasonably fair remuneration for the farmers. It is notable that, return over MSP for bajra, tur, urad sunflower seed, soybean and groundnut is more than 50 percent over the All-India weighted average Cost of Production at 85%, 60%, 59%, 56% , 53% and 51% respectively.

Concerted efforts have been made over the last few years to realign the MSP in favour of oilseeds, pulses and coarse cereals to encourage farmers to shift larger area under these crops and adopt best technologies and farm practices, to correct demand - supply imbalance.

As per 3rd Advance Estimates for 2021-22, production of Foodgrains in the country is estimated at record 314.51 million tonnes which is higher by 3.77 million tonnes than the production of foodgrain during 2020-21. The production during 2021-22 is higher by 23.80 million tonnes than the previous five years' (2016-17 to 2020-21) average production of foodgrains.

MSP for all Kharif cross for Marketing Season 2022-23

Crop MSP 2014-15 MSP 2021-22 MSP 2022-23 Cost* of production 2022-23 Increase in MSP (Absolute) Return over cost (in per cent) Paddy (Common) 1360 1940 2040 1360 100 50 Paddy (Grade A)^ 1400 1960 2060 - 100 - Jowar (Hybrid) 1530 2738 2970 1977 232 50 Jowar (Maldandi)^ 1550 2758 2990 - 232 - Bajra 1250 2250 2350 1268 100 85 Ragi 1550 3377 3578 2385 201 50 Maize 1310 1870 1962 1308 92 50 Tur (Arhar) 4350 6300 6600 4131 300 60 Moong 4600 7275 7755 5167 480 50 Urad 4350 6300 6600 4155 300 59 Groundnut 4000 5550 5850 3873 300 51 Sunflower Seed 3750 6015 6400 4113 385 56 Soyabean (yellow) 2560 3950 4300 2805 350 53 Sesamum 4600 7307 7830 5220 523 50 Nigerseed 3600 6930 7287 4858 357 50 Cotton (Medium Staple) 3750 5726 6080 4053 354 50 Cotton (Long Staple)^ 4050 6025 6380 - 355 -