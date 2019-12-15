CAA protest: AMU closed till Jan 5 after clashes erupt between students, cops

Aligarh, Dec 16: Hundreds of AMU students protesting against the amended Citizenship Act clashed with police on Sunday at a campus gate after which the university adminstration announced closure of the institution till January 5.

Aligarh Muslim University Registrar Abdul Hamid said the police entered the campus late Sunday night and clashes were reported from inside.

"Hostels are beng evacuated," he said. The clashes at AMU started after an agitation by Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia students against the legislation turned violent and police used batons and teargas to disperse them.

Several students were injured in the national capital. The AMU students started gathering at the Babey Sir Syed Gate and shouted slogans against the law and police action on the demonstrators in Delhi. The AMU students broke the police cordon and fought pitched battles with the police.

Tension prevailed in the area as police used batons and teargas to control the situation. Police have sealed all gates to the campus. AMU Registrar Abdul Hamid said, "AMU has been closed till January 5. Hostels are being evacuated."

He said police have entered the campus and clashes with protesters have been reported from inside.

"The university is closed from today (15/12/2019) till 05/01/2020. This is being done due to disturbances created by some antisocial elements for last three days," he said.

"All other offices will remain open as usual and the closure of the university is for the purpose of reading and examination only. The remaining examination will be conducted after 05/01/2020," the said in a statement.

He said the schedule for examination will be notified later.